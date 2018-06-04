Watch as Leeds pensioner Jean adds loop-the-loop wingwalk to her list of daring charity challenges

She’s walked on flaming coals, abseiled 262ft down the ArcelorMittal Orbit building at London’s Olympic Park and completed five skydives.

Now Leeds pensioner Jean Piper can add standing on the wing of an aeroplane while it performs a loop-the-loop to the list of daring stunts she’s completed in the name of charities close to her heart.

Jean Piper, 71, gives a wave as the aeroplane takes off from Breighton Airfield in Selby. Picture: Simon Hulme

Yesterday the 71-year-old widow took to the skies above Breighton Airfield in Selby to take on the high-flying challenge as family members cheered her on.

“It went superbly,” she said. “I was the first to go up and it was just amazing – you can’t imagine. I would definitely do it again next year.

“I’ve done fire walks and things like that but then I saw the wing walk advertised. I did that for the first time last year and they said I could now do a loop-the-loop.

The plane completes a loop in the skies above the airfield.

“It really was one of the best things I’ve done and it’s raising money at the same time.”

The money collected during this latest fundraiser will go to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

Jean said: “My husband Clive died 10 years ago and he was in Wheatfields Hospice. I started raising money for them because the care in there was just amazing. He was looked after so well.”

With the daily running cost standing at £12,000, fundraisers like Jean are vital.

“There’s a lot of people fundraising for them because they want to give back,” she said. “I’m just pleased to be able to do it.

“I’m a cancer survivor so by rights I probably shouldn’t be here now. I’ve got an extension on my life and I feel this is the best way to use it. I just try and do what I can.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jean-Piper70 to sponsor Jean.