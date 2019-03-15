Harewood House will show Mamma Mia at an open air cinema this summer

Abba fans rejoice! Harewood House will be holding a screening of Mamma Mia Here we go again this summer.

The film will be shown on a giant screen with A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody also on the listings.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the open air cinema at Harewood House and what films are they showing?

Harewood House hosts Luna Cinema and their highly popular open air screenings, this summer.

Spanning three days, and showing three of the most talked about films of the last year, the event will be set in the stunning Yorkshire countryside at one of Yorkshire’s most famous houses.

Doors will open at 6:15pm and the film begins at 7:45pm, for all three events.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - September 6

The family friendly musical, will be shown on 6 September. The film is a romantic comedy starring an impressive cast list, with Cher even making a surprise appearance. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

A Star is Born - September 7

Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper steal the show on 7 September, with A Star is Born. The musical, romantic drama was talked about all over the world, with its stunning soundtrack. This show is only available to guests over the age of 15.

Bohemian Rhapsody - September 8

The story of the man who changed the face of music forever, Bohemian Rhapsody, will be screened on September 8. Featuring Rami Malek in an extraordinary embodiment of Freddie Mercury, this film is available for all guests, with under 12’s being admitted with an adult present.

Can I bring food and drink?

Guests are welcome to bring refreshments.

There will be an Estrella bar on site serving a wide range of alcohol and not alcohol beverages, including hot drinks and Estrella beer. There will also be food available at the event from Luna Cinema’s gourmet partners.

Can I take something to sit on?

Seating is not provided at the event.

The film will be shown on the lawn in front of the house so, weather allowing, will be the perfect location.

However, guests are welcome to bring camping chairs and blankets; with Luna fleece backrests available with ticket purchases for £15, and blankets for £12.

What happens if it rains?

The Luna Cinema company advise guests that, “In the event of bad weather the event will go ahead - please check the forecast and come prepared (ponchos and blankets will be available on-site to make you as comfortable as possible)”.

More information is available on thelunacinema.com/event-info