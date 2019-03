Oxley Croft has seven bedrooms and is set within lovely private south facing formal grounds extending to over one acre in north Leeds. It has an asking price of £1,975,000 and is being marketed by Carter Jonas in Harrogate:

1. Oxley Croft It offers exceptional and well proportioned family accommodation extending to over 7,500sq ft.

2. Oxley Croft This open plan family breakfast kitchen has a range of bespoke units in oak complemented by granite preparation surfaces and large central island.

3. Oxley Croft There are no fewer than five reception rooms with stone mullion windows and two with feature bays overlooking the private grounds.

4. Oxley Hall It features an impressive and beautiful panelled central reception hallway with feature Arts and Crafts fireplace.

