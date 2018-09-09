Leeds councillor says "every response counts" as these two plans for a public square in Chapel Allerton are debated

A councillor has vowed that “every response counts” as consultation continues on proposals to create a public square in the heart of Chapel Allerton.

There are two options under consideration, both of which would involve changes to the junction of Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road.

Option one would see that section turned into a blocked paved area for parking in the week and community events or markets at other times.

It would see the southern section of Stainbeck Lane widened to accommodate three lanes, with the northern section no longer used as a road.

The second would see it fully pedestrianised to create a new public space, with parking in a lay-by on Stainbeck Lane.

The desire for additional communal space was first expressed around 10 years ago when people were asked for contributions towards a Neighbourhood Plan which was later endorsed by the council.

A lack of funding meant it could not be progressed further, but the council has received funding specifically for improving local centres.

Two consultation events were held last week and the plans are also set to be discussed when Chapel Allerton Forum meets next Monday.

Ward councillor Jane Dowson said: “Coun Rafique, Coun Taylor and I would like to thank the many residents who have been to the two consultation events so far and the others who have emailed officers or commented on the local internet page.

“Highways officers are listening very carefully to all the suggestions to make sure the aspirations of the majority of the residents are met. No pre-decisions have been made, so every response counts.”

It is hoped that work on the favoured option could take place before next summer.