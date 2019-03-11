Nine months on and review into homeless deaths in Leeds is still not ready

Nine months after a review into the deaths of homeless people on the streets of Leeds was launched, the report is still not complete.

Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board committed to carrying out its own reviews of adults who have died while living “street-based lives” in June 2018, however have now said progress won't be reported until the summer.

In the mean time four more rough sleepers have died in Leeds.

Figures from the Bureau of Local Journalism counted 11 rough sleeper deaths over 18 months in Leeds.

Just last week a woman known as Tasha was found dead on Briggate after sleeping rough.

The Leeds Safeguarding Adult Board has said it was working with “well-respected independent consultant” and those with “lived experience” on the safeguarding review.

Independent chairman of the Board, Richard Jones CBE, said: "Leeds Safeguarding Adults Board is currently working with a well-respected independent consultant, Housing Link and importantly with people with lived experience on the safeguarding review of adults who have died while living street-based lives in Leeds. Progress will be reported in late summer."

The YEP understands that Leeds is the first safeguarding board to undertake such a wide-ranging review, and its complex and sensitive nature is a likely factor in the amount of time taken so far.

Laing, general manager of rough sleeper charity Simon on the Streets, welcomed the review last June and said that he believes rough sleeping deaths needs to be scrutinised in the same way as those involving abuse and neglect.