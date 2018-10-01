New Gin Club to launch at Victoria Gate Casino with exclusive tasting event

Gin fans can raise a toast to a brand new drinking haunt as Leeds entertainment venue Victoria Gate Casino launches a dedicated 'Gin Club'.

Opening on Friday 5 Octover, the casino will celebrate the launch of its new gin menu with a special one night only tasting experience, in partnership with Fever Tree.

Ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy an exclusive tasting session of the finest gins paired with premium Fever Tree tonics, hosted in the casino's luxury cocktail bar, Curve.

The Gin Club is the latest edition to the popular venue, which boasts three floors of bars, dining and gaming opportunities.

Those who enjoy a glass of mother's ruin can look forward to a menu comprising nineteen flavoursome gins from top craft distilleries, including The Botanist, Brockmans, King of Soho and Lone Wolf, offering plenty of opportunity to sample new tastes.

Guests at the intimate launch event will also be treated to a delicious selection of canapes, which will be served during the evening, and there will be live music to enjoy from 9pm in the Live Bar.

Following the tasting, guests will have the option to sign up as a loyalty member of the casino which will unlock an exclusive 20% discount on the Gin Club menu for the rest of the evening.

Guests will also receive a bag of goodies to take home.

Tickets for the event cost £20 per person (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online here.