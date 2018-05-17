Mothercare to close 50 outlets - but will the Leeds store be affected?

Mothercare has announced that 50 of its remaining 137 stores are set to close in a bid to restructure the company.

There is no news yet what that means for their Leeds store, based at Crown Point Retail Park, or if it will be affected.

The iconic baby and parent chain announced last month that it would look to restructure and it has already halved its number of stores over the last five years.

Creditors will need to approve the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in order to close stores and cut rents, another measure which has been agreed with landlords.

It is being reported that up to 800 jobs are at risk nationwide.

The UK High Street is currently experiencing a tough time trading-wise, with the closure of Toys 'R' Us and Maplin among others in recent months.