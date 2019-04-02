Mermaid fish & chip shop in Harehills closed after fire breaks out

A Harehills fish & chips shop is closed today after a fire broke out.

Fire services were called to Mermaid Fish Bar on Harehills Lane earlier this morning following reports of a blaze. The fire is the second in the Harehills area in 24 hours.

No one has been injured in the fire, although the shop has had to close while crews remain at the scene dampening down.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called at 10.27am to Harehills Lane to reports of a fire at a commercial premises.

"Two pumps from Wakefield and Killingbeck attended the scene and are now dampening down. There are no reports of any injuries."

The blaze is the second in the area after a fire in a basement which started last night.

Six fire engines were called to the commercial property on Harehills Road when the fire broke out just after 9.40pm. Luckily, nobody was reported injured in this either.

It's believed the fire started after tissues caught fire from an electrical appliance in the basement of SK Discount.