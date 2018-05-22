Manchester attack anniversary: Remembering the Leeds victims of bombing

Parents robbed of sons and daughters, children robbed of mothers and fathers.

This was the heartache which lay ahead for 22 families when their loved ones made the trip to Manchester Arena a year ago.

Some were injured themselves during the blast and taken off to hospital wondering what had become of those they had watched the concert alongside or been waiting to collect.

Among them were the mother and grandmother of Leeds schoolgirl Sorrell Leczkowski.

Although she may have been among the youngest of the 22 killed in the attack, she was still the “rock” of her family.

A pupil at Allerton High School pupil, she dreamed of becoming an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study.

Her family, who live in Adel, said: “Sorrell will always be remembered for her love of life and her hopes and dreams for the future.

“Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn’t do.”

Student Courtney Boyle, a 19-year-old studying for a degree in criminology and psychology at Leeds Beckett University, held a similar place in her mother’s heart.

Originally from Gateshead, she had attended the concert with her step-father Philip Tron, 32, who also was killed.

Her mother, Deborah Hutchinson, said: “My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved. And my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky.”

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor at the university, said: “Courtney was a lovely, bright and hardworking student who had achieved excellent marks in her first semester with us. She was enjoying university life and had built strong friendships. For all of these reasons, she is a great loss to the University and fellow students.”

Like so many parents at the concert that night, Wendy Fawell and her friend had been waiting to collect their children.

Frantic pleas for information about the mother-of-two’s whereabouts were issued by her family in the wake of the blast, but their worst fears were ultimately confirmed.

Her 29-year-old son, Adam Fawell, gave heartfelt thanks at the time to all those who had helped in the search, saying: “It really means a lot to us for all you have done.”

Wendy, 50, had worked at St Oswald’ Primary School in Guiseley and lived in Otley, where more than 100 people attended a vigil as they awaited news of her fate.

The deep sadness felt about each of their deaths has rippled out far beyond a school, a university or a hometown since.

It has touched the hearts of each person who donated to an appeal, who signed a book of remembrance or who observes a minute’s silence today.