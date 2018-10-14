Long delays and traffic builds on M62 motorway due to accident

Have your say

Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire today following an accident.

Traffic on the M62 slowed after an accident near Huddersfield this morning.

Two lanes were shut due to the smash near junction 23.

Though the incident happened at about 11.30am, drivers are still experiencing delays now with slow moving traffic on the road in an eastbound direction.

A broken down car further along the motorway is also having a knock on effect, after a lane was closed at around junction 11.

A car also flipped on the A629 near Huddersfield, prompting a police response.

Highways Officers and West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.