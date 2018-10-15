Live traffic updates: Crash in Leeds city centre causing serious traffic delays

Have your say

A crash is causing long delays in Leeds city centre.

First West Yorkshire announced 'serious delays' to bus services coming into Leeds after a crash on Wellington Street, Westgate, on the way into Leeds city centre.

One lane is currently blocked and traffic is being diverted.

First said: "RTC on Westgate, Wellington Street, in bound to Leeds, 1 lane blocked Traffic Now Having to Divert. Expect Serious Delays to Service."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible as serious delays will hit motorists too.

UPDATE: One lane is still closed, though the accident has cleared as of 5.30pm. Expect delays.