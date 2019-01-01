Little Nelson is the first baby born in Leeds in 2019

Have your say

It was the perfect way to see in the New Year for this mum as she gave birth to the first baby born in Leeds in 2019.

Mary Ntreh, 23, gave birth to her baby boy Nelson on New Year's Day at St James's Hospital.

The first-time mother shares baby Nelson with her partner Michael Edwin-Amoekohnu.

Ms Ntreh, who lives in Middleton, was not due to have baby Nelson until January 8. She said his early arrival was very special.

She said: “I’m really happy and excited and so are my family. He truly is a blessing.

“Even the nurses are really excited. They keep stopping by to meet the special baby boy born on New Year's Day.”

Nelson is not the only baby to have be born on a significant day.

Ada May Ainsley-Moss was the first baby born in Leeds on Christmas Day.

Ada May was born at 2.43am Christmas Day morning at St James's Hospital.

She weighed 7lb 1oz.

Her mother, Kim, 31 said: : "It was pretty quick. I'm tired now - I'm just going to go home and eat, and look after her."

