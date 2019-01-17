Leeds Station Interchange to close for eight months as road remodelling work begins

West Yorkshire Metro have confirmed the date when New Station Street will shut to allow months of roadworks to take place.

The bus interchange will be out of use for eight months from January 27 onwards. It will re-open on September 1.

New Station Street

Bus stops will be relocated and services diverted via Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street as part of ambitious plans to partially pedestrianise New Station Street and improve access to Leeds Station's south concourse. By autumn 2019, part of the street will be closed to traffic permanently.

Representatives of a taxi drivers' union are meeting with WY Metro this week to discuss changes that will affect the cab rank during the closure.

The new bus stops for services currently using New Station Street

5 - stops T7, Z1 and W4

4, 16, 16A - stop T6 then W1

11, 11A - stop K17

19, 19A - stop K17

40 - stop K17

These are the plans for a new platform at Leeds Station

The work is linked to a major upgrade of the station which also includes the building of a new 'platform zero' where the current long-stay car park stands.

Platforms 1-6 will also be lengthened to cater for new, longer trains with more seats, and there will be signalling and track alignment upgrades as part of the £161million investment project. The south concourse ceiling will be replaced by a transparent roof to allow natural light to flood into the station.

During the construction of platform zero, the number of long-stay car parking spaces at Leeds will be reduced in phases until May, when the long-stay car park will close completely until the platform is built in 2021, with Network Rail working alongside Leeds City Council to promote alternative parking sites. Just over 100 spaces of the current 400 will be reduced by early January with the number of spaces reduced further between March and May in 2019. Contract car park spaces will remain in place.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “Together this trio of projects are the biggest investment in the station since Leeds First in the early 2000s, and I am delighted that they will start delivering benefits for passengers and the city as early as next autumn.

“There will inevitably be changes to peoples’ usual walking routes and routines during construction and we will do everything we can to keep people moving efficiently and safely, in eager anticipation of a noticeably improved station upon completion.”

All three phases will be complete by 2021. Station car parking will be reinstated in 2021 and the New Station Street pedestrianisation will be in operation from autumn 2019.