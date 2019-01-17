Leeds poverty campaigners in new film pitched to The Guardian, Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Sheffield Film Festival

The reality of a low-wage life in Leeds will be highlighted in a new documentary created with the help of women who call the city their home.

The Fighting Shame film premiere will take place at the Henry Moore Room at Leeds Art Gallery between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, January 25.

Leeds-based True Vision film company worked with women from the Leeds Poverty Truth Commission after The Guardian news outlet and Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity granted £20,000 for the project, which also involves Sheffield Film Festival.

The documentary, which will be released the publisher’s website on the same day, tells the story of the shame of poverty through eight individual household objects: a cooker, a kettle, a bed, school uniform, a present, a bus ticket, a coffin and a tampon. The women wanted to show that it is the little things that affect people living in poverty the most.

The Leeds women who helped to produce and star in the film, but who requested that their surnames not be printed, are Mary, Sarah, Christine, Kelly, Amina and her daughters Mariama and Amina Jnr.

They worked with Sally Ogden and Anna Hall of True Vision to develop the film, and were heavily involved in the full process.

Amina Jnr, 24, of Chapeltown, said: “It’s been a whole new experience for some people and it’s been quite nice to learn how it works.

“It was really interesting. I’ve told a personal story of mine of when I was made homeless.”

The film was initially made an all-female project to mark the 100th anniversary of some women getting the vote last year.