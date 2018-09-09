Leeds police seek public's help as search continues for missing woman Emily King

Police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has gone missing from Leeds.

Officers are currently searching for 39-year-old Emily King, who is also known as Lindsey Elliott and Emily Quinn.

She is described as white and of a large build, with yellow hair.

Emily may be wearing a black wig with black glasses or a long, purple wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1661 of September 8.

