Leeds news LIVE: Huge fire on the M1 | Storm Gareth updates | M62 and M1 latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up All the latest breaking news and updates from across Leeds. This blog is updated throughout the day. All the latest breaking news and updates from across Leeds. £10,000 fine for Leeds takeaway after worker suffers horrendous burns in scalding oil accident Leeds man steps in to help rough sleeper who lost everything in tent fire