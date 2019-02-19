Leeds named third worst in UK for restaurant 'no-shows'

Leeds has been named as one of the top three cities in the UK for diners who admit to no-shows at restaurants.

Restaurant booking service OpenTable released new data today, revealing Leeds to be the third biggest culprit behind London and Manchester.

It said that a fifth of Leeds diners (20.20 per cent) have not turned up to a restaurant reservation at least once in their lifetime.

Yet only one in 10 Leeds residents (9.7 per cent) admit to standing up a first date.

Leeds diners claim the main reasons for not cancelling their reservation is that they did not have time to contact the restaurant (39.6 per cent)

Three quarters of Leeds diners (75 per cent) admit to feeling guilty they no-show at a restaurant. ‘No-shows’ are a concern in the UK restaurant industry, with proprietors nationwide saying theycan have a significant effect on business.

More than a third of UK diners reveal they have failed to turn up to their table booking without informing the restaurant at some point in their life.

OpenTable vice president Adrian Valeriano said: “We can all be more aware of the impact that no-shows and late cancellations can have on a restaurant.”