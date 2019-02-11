Leeds man the fifth person due in court over false imprisonment after Predator Exposure members were charged

Have your say

Police have charged a fifth person on suspicion of offences including false imprisonment.

Dean Wallis, 51, from Meanwood, was charged with false imprisonment and assault by beating and is due to appear in court next month.

The YEP understands that the four previously accused last week included members of the group Predator Exposure.

Regarding the latest charge, West Yorkshire Police today said: "The charges relate to alleged offences in the Leeds area on January 13, 2019.

"Dean Walls, 51, from Meanwood, Leeds is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday 8th March."

On Friday, police charged four people with alleged offences in the Wakefield area on August 11, 2018 and in Leeds on January 13 this year.

Phil Hoban, 43, of Beeston was charged with false imprisonment and a public order offence. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 11.

Kelly Meadows, 39, of Lawnswood charged with one count of false imprisonment. She is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 8.

Jordan Macdonald, 18, of Farnley charged with false imprisonment. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 11.

These charges relate to alleged offences in the Wakefield area on August 11, 2018. A further individual – a 59-year-old woman has been served with a postal requisition for the alleged offence of false imprisonment to appear at court on March 11.

Phil Hoban (as above) has also been charged with a second count of false imprisonment and assault by beating.

Kelly Meadows (as above) has also been charged with a second count of false imprisonment.

Jordan Macdonald (as above) has also been charged with a second count of false imprisonment and assault by beating.

Jordan Plain, 25, of Farnley, has been charged with false imprisonment and assault by beating. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 8.

These charges relate to alleged offences in the Leeds area on January 13, 2019.