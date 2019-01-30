People across British offices embraced #NewYearNewMe as more than just a mantra this year, making more conscious lunch choices throughout January.

Deliveroo for Business reveals an increase of 79% in the number of healthy dishes ordered for lunch via Deliveroo’s corporate offering.

You're loving a chicken tikka spice bowl

Top of the list is London, Manchester and Birmingham, but Leeds come in a healthy fourth thanks to the Rola's Chicken Tikka Spice Bowl from Rola Wala.

While the whole of the UK’s workforce seem to be embracing healthy eating this January, lawyers take the crown for healthiest profession, according to their takeaway habits.

Deliveroo for Business' data also reveals some fascinating nuances around eating habits of different professions:

Lawyers love salads; but more specifically customised salads. According to Deliveroo data, workers from Law firms are the most selective eaters, making the most amendments (eg. ‘add chicken’, ‘remove bread’) to their orders out of any other profession.

People who work in the financial sector tend to go for a more classic lunch options, like salads, sandwiches and wraps. However, Deliveroo have also noticed a slight divide between preferences of Accountants and Investors. Accountants order high volumes of classic sandwiches, wraps and chicken based dishes, whereas people who work in Investment prefer more artisanal variations; like halloumi and grain based salads, baguettes and focaccia.

Workers from a Business and/or Consultancy environment love to order protein heavy foods, lean meats and modern greek cuisine. Whereas the UK’s Tech workforce can’t get enough of Japanese food; particularly sushi, ramen and noodle dishes.

Mechanical Engineers and those in Construction favour Italian food above all else, with pizza and pasta taking the top spot for the most popular lunch time orders.

Those that work in Advertising and Marketing are more likely to order for breakfast and brunch more than any other mealtime - (with particularly big group orders, perhaps to cater for morning meetings). Food favourites include Acai bowls, Yoghurt, egg pots and Avo toast. According to Deliveroo, people in this industry also order double the amount of juices and smoothies vs other professions.

We might be coming to the end of January but with Deliveroo, it’s easy to stick to the health kick whether at home or in the office.

Deliveroo for Business is a dedicated service for office catering. Businesses can order from a range of restaurants on the Deliveroo platform and employees can work from an allowance from which the company is billed on a monthly basis, making ordering food that bit simpler.