Leeds GP practice responds to NHS ratings

A Leeds GP practice explains the steps they have taken to improvement overall patient satisfaction in regards to appointments - including their response to the GP Patient Survey satisfaction.

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'.

Dr T Fox and Partners, at both Colton Mill (Stile Hill Way) and The Grange (York Road) have been making steps over the last few years to improve the overall appointment experience for all patients.

Increasing walk-in clinics to ‘cope with demand’

Andrea Mann, Managing Partner at Colton Mill and The Grange Medical Centres, explains that one of the steps they've taken to improve appointment satisfaction is to increase the range of appointments they now offer.

In particular, the number of walk-in clinics offered to patients has increased over the past two years. Alongside this, the two surgeries have also piloted nurse drop-in clinics for smear tests and flu jabs.

Ms Mann explained that both centres now offer extra walk-in clinics, with patients now given appointment time slots.

An average of 60-70 patients attending each clinic, in order to “cope with demand” after “listening to patients”.

After patients expressed their previously reported their frustration having to ring at 8am

in order to book an appointment, the surgeries took this into consideration, with the walk-in clinics allowing patients to be seen by a GP or nurse without having to book.

Ms Mann commented that the practice has taken “feedback from patients in regards to frustrations over waiting times”, alongside taking on board “all comments from patients and staff.”

The surgeries also conduct their own surveys, through a combination of national and walk-in clinic surveys, patient reference group and clinic surveys, in order to “capture patient feedback”, adds Ms Mann.

NHS patient survey

In regards to the NHS GP Patient Survey, Ms Mann explains that the appointment satisfaction section is just a small part of a wider survey, with the rest of the survey being a positive representation of the two surgeries, exceeding in overall patient satisfaction and quality of care.

Continuous improvement

Alongside their extensive number of walk-in clinics, the surgeries now offer a wide range of different appointments.

41 per cent of their practice population can book appointments online, with the current national population for online access being just 12 per cent.

Evening appointments are also available at Colton Mill Surgery on Wednesday and Thursdays, with patients able to choose to see a GP or a opt to see a Nurse who offer appointments for long term conditions, smear tests and immunisations.

The two surgeries have strived to improve the service they offer over the past two years, offering patients extended hours and a range of different types of appointments to suit all needs.