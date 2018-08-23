Leeds Festival 2018: Live streaming and TV options for Leeds Fest

Have your say

If you’re not attending Leeds Festival 2018, but don’t want to miss out on the action, then not to worry because there are various live streaming and TV options.

You can watch and listen to bands live and on demand across the Bank Holiday weekend online, via Red Button, and on Radio - all from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s how to both watch and listen to Leeds Festival across the weekend, keeping you up to date with events as they happen.

Watch live via the BBC website and iPlayer

The BBC website and iPlayer will be streaming live sets from the Main Stage and Radio 1 Stage on all three days of Leeds Festival.

You can watch all the action across two stages live:

- Friday from 1.55pm

- Saturday from 1.50pm

- Sunday from 1.55pm

For more information visit: bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f

Catch-up via the BBC Reading + Leeds website

If you happen to miss your favourite band’s set, you can still catch-up as the BBC Reading + Leeds website will be showcasing highlights from the best sets and most memorable moments of both festivals.

Catch up on iPlayer by watching full sets and highlights from the Main Stage, Radio 1 Stage and BBC Introducing Stage.

If you want to reminisce about Leeds Festival few weeks down the line, then you'll be able to catch up for weeks after the festival has finished and replay your favourite performances.

You can also head over to the BBC Music YouTube channel to watch performances from all 3 stages.

BBC Four will also be airing highlights from the festival on Saturday September 1.

Watch via the Red Button

Use the Red Button across the weekend to catch the biggest names from Leeds Festival on the Main and Radio 1 stages.

Red Button Schedule:

Friday 8pm - midnight

Highlights from Fickle Friends, Maggie Rogers, The Wombats, The Kooks, Nothing But Thieves, Fall Out Boy and Wolf Alice

Saturday 9.30pm - midnight

Highlights from Dua Lipa, Sum 41, NERD and Panic At The Disco!

Sunday 4.30pm - 6.20pm

Highlights from Sigrid, Dua Lipa, Maggie Rogers and Let's Eat Grandma

Sunday 9.30pm - midnight

Highlights from The Vaccines, Kings Of Leon and Slaves

Tune in to BBC Radio

Catch all the Leeds Festival action via BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

Radio 1 Schedule:

Friday

10-12pm - Jordan and Maya

12-2pm - Greg James

2-4pm - Matt and Mollie

Saturday

10-12pm - Jordan and Maya

12-2pm - Dev and Alice

7-9pm - DJ Target (1Xtra simulcast)

9-11pm - Charlie Sloth (1Xtra simulcast)

Sunday

10-12pm - Jordan and Maya

12-2pm - Scott and Chris

2-4pm - Matt and Mollie

7-10pm - Radio 1 Rock Show

1Xtra Schedule:

Saturday

7-9pm - DJ Target (1Xtra simulcast)

9-11pm - Charlie Sloth (1Xtra simulcast)

Sunday

9-10pm - 1Xtra at Reading and Leeds