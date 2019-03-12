Leeds city centre traders are concerned despite a rise in repair shops

Leeds city centre traders have treated new figures showing a resurgence in the number of repair shops with caution.

The number of outlets fixing everything from phones to furniture has risen by more than a third across the UK since 2010, official figures show.

And that includes repair shops in Yorkshire and the Humber going from around 500 to 710 – the fourth largest increase among regions in the UK.

In Leeds, there was a 29 per cent rise from 85 shops to 110 - although that has dipped from the figure of 130 in 2017.

And some traders in the city centre have played down the figures.

John Taylor, 53, who offers shoe repairs at Jim’s Place in Call Lane, said: “It’s not like it used to be.”

He said: “We’ve been here 40 years so we’ve seen people come and go and the only people who have really stopped around are like Timpson, because they’ve got the backing.”

"If it was not for our regular customers, I don't think we would be around.

"I think the only reason we keep our head above water is that getting your shoes done on the internet is virtually impossible - people have got to come into town for us."

Speaking about the figures, he added: "Hats off to anyone who gives it a go nowadays."

Gary Sandhu, 42, of Digital World in Central Arcade, is having to move to a smaller unit at the row of shops following Brexit and issues such as business rate rises, rent and other fees.

The rise of the smartphone has seen the number of phone repair shops in the UK more than triple since 2010, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

But speaking about the level of competition, he said: "We've already got five (electrical repair) shops in a small sort of area."

Brexit has been a major factor in his business problems because after the pound slumping to a 31-year low after the EU vote in 2016, his costs for parts rose, meaning he had to increase prices in his own shop.

"Most people, our regular customers, didn't like it," he said.

Paramjeet Sahota, who runs P&G Tech Ltd in Kirkgate Market, said: "People think it's an easy business, easy money.

"They open and then two years later they realise what they want."

He also said that the bigger technology companies provide subsidised repair rates and cheaper services.