Leeds Carnival 2018: What time does the parade start and what is the route?

Have your say

The countdown to Leeds West Indian Carnival has begun.

The most colourful event in the city's calendar takes place this Bank Holiday weekend in Chapeltown.

Leeds Carnival 2018; Full list of road closures

Events will run across all three days, centred on Potternewton Park - but the main attraction is the annual carnival parade, which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 2pm - although last year it was almost an hour late.

The route it will take is as follows:-

- Potternewton Park to the junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road

- Roundhay Road to Chapeltown Road

- Harehills Avenue back to Potternewton Park

Things to bring to Carnival

- Hand sanitiser - there are hundreds of food and drink stalls

- Cash - not all stalls will take card payments

- A sling or harness for babies - it can be difficult to manoeuvre a pushchair in the crowd

- Plenty of water

- Comfy shoes

- A bumbag - this is the best way to keep your valuables secure while watching the parade

What not to bring

- Your car - parking is very limited in the area and spaces fill up quickly. Most people arrive by bus or on foot.

If you're planning to avoid the event, remember that these roads in Chapeltown and Harehills will be closed to cars.

