Leeds Baby Bank has issued an urgent appeal as stocks run 'extremely low'

An organisation which supports struggling families in Leeds has issued an urgent appeal for donations.

Leeds Baby Bank said it was running “extremely low” on stair gates, bouncy chairs, and Aptamil milk (stages one and three).

But the greatest need is for cots, cotbeds and prams, particularly those that can be used for newborn babies.

Read more: Leeds mums launch ‘baby foodbank’ to help cash-strapped parents in city



Partner and trustee Faye Freeman said the level of demand for different items was very much dependent on the needs of the families referred.

“We’ve had some lovely people donating since we made the appeal, but cots are like gold dust,” she said.

“Cots and prams are probably the most expensive things parents have to buy, so it’s a popular item for us to be asking for.”

Read more: Burglars ransack Leeds Baby Bank and steal items destined for struggling families



Anyone donating items is asked to make sure they are in good working condition and that stair gates are donated along with all the necessary fittings and screws.

Donations can be dropped at the baby bank’s base in Bramley most weekdays, but donors are asked to get in touch to make arrangements.

The group also has an Amazon wishlist for anyone who would like to buy brand new items for delivery to the baby bank and a GoFundMe page.

Read more:Future of Leeds Baby Bank in doubt unless new home is found



Meanwhile, the search is continuing for new low-cost premises in Leeds which would allow it to expand its services.

Anyone with a potential site to offer is asked to email leedsbabybank@gmail.com or send a message via the baby bank’s Facebook page.