Leeds and Whitby winners in National Fish and Chip Awards 2019

A Leeds fish and chip catering van has won a top spot at an awards bash.

Dodson’s Fresh Catch, based in Morley, won Best Mobile Fish and Chip Operator Award at the 31st National Fish and Chip Awards 2019.

Hundreds of entries fly in each year for the 13 categories in the contest organised by Seafish.

Trenchers Restaurant in Whitby won Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award.

Marcus Coleman, the chief executive officer at Seafish, said: “The National Fish & Chip Awards have been raising the bar in the industry for 31 years now and we know how much it means to operators to win what is a notoriously tough competition.

"Securing one of the 13 award titles can be transformative for a business and winners should be incredibly excited for what’s in store for them in the weeks and months to come.

"Yorkshire produced some incredibly strong entries in 2019, so it’s not surprising that we’ve found more than one of our champions there. Congratulations to both businesses.”