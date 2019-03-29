It’s the EGR not the ERG

OPINION

When a mechanic rings you up and says, ‘I’ve got good news and bad news’, you can almost see the money draining from your bank account.

So it was just a couple of weeks ago, I received such a call. Now, I am in now way casting any negative aspersions upon my mechanic, who is a thoroughly decent chap and well worth the time and money. However, both he and I were hamstrung by new Ministry of Transport test rules.

For the last five years or so I have run by motor vehicle without something called an EGR valve. EGR stands for ‘exhaust gas recirculation’ value and you can bet your bottom dollar it’s got something to do with the EU (although I have to point out here it has nothing to do with the ERG, which is the European Research Group).

EGR valve are fitted to most cars these days, the idea being that they pump some of the exhaust gases back into the engine, so they can be reburnt, thereby reducing (ever so slightly and also ‘allegedly’) emissions. Problem is they don’t work. Well, let me correct that: they do work but only for a bit. After a short time they become so full of carbon and gunk that the valves stop working. This results in your car billowing noxious black smoke.

Ergo, I decided several years ago to have the EGR on my motor removed and ‘blanked off’. This resulted in zero black smoke. Until this year, it’s flown through the MOT test too. Now, however, because of new rules, it must have this ‘original part’ put back on, all of which seems daft to me, because, as I have already outlined they’re a good idea but in practice just don’t work (a bit like the EU).