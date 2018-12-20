How Peter Jones spent years grooming former West Yorkshire Police inspector Michael Crampton at Leeds school

Seven-year-old Michael Crampton idolised his new first-year teacher after being moved to Primrose Hill Primary School, in Pudsey.

Peter Jones, then a young teacher in his twenties, welcomed the youngster to his new school and helped him thrive as a pupil.

Seven-year-old Michael Crampton idolised his new first-year teacher after being moved to Primrose Hill Primary School, in Pudsey.

He went on to become the "teacher's pet" who would often be favoured over other classmates and singled out for special treatment.

Mr Crampton would come to recognise that Jones's actions was classic grooming behaviour ahead of the sexual abuse that would follow.

Mr Crampton remembers vividly how Jones went from being his hero to the man who went on to haunt him and cause him years of guilt.

READ MORE: Former detective inspector breaks silence on years of suffering after sexual abuse from his Leeds primary school teacher

Recalling his first memory of the meeting Jones at the Richardshaw Lane school, he said: "He was fantastic, very welcoming. I thought he was a great bloke.

"He was in his mid 20s at the time and I was aged seven or eight.

"He also ran the school football team. I got into his class again in the fourth year in 1975.

"He was my hero as a teacher.

"There was no doubt I was the teacher's pet.

"He took a shine to me and he looked after me.

"That would manifest itself in lots of different ways. I would get to sit next to the girl I liked during tests.

"I got to play Joseph in the school nativity play at Christmas even though I showed no ability for acting.

"I got to be captain of the football team when I wasn't a good enough player.

"I would be awarded the class merit badge when I had done nothing to justify it.

"He seemed to have a tremendous amount of respect for me and I liked him a lot.

"He would talk to me as an equal and I felt I had his respect. There is no doubt that I was looked after."

Mr Crampton said his first recollection of being groomed was when he was aged nine or ten.

"There was an annex in the classroom where they would prepare art.

READ MORE: How West Yorkshire Police inspector hid years of guilt and torment of being sexually abused throughout career

"He took me in to the annex and tickled me.

"It didn't feel like a bad experience at the time but it was him grooming me.

"The next year when I was in his class he would have get me alone in the art area and a similar sort of thing would happen.”

It went on to become more intimate touching under clothing.

"It never really went beyond that,” Mr Crampton said. “Every time it happened I wasn't traumatised by it. I thought it might be wrong but thought that no harm was being done.

"This was a fellow I wasn't intimidated by. It was a fellow I was drawn to.

"This was something I struggled to deal with in later years - you question yourself afterwards when you allowed it happen.”

Mr Crampton said Jones also went to the effort of ingratiating himself with his parents.

"He got to my family to such an extent that he went for a meal with us in Harrogate.

"He used to take us to football matches after school.

"I spent a lot of time with him outside school.

"My parents liked him. They thought he was a smashing bloke.

"I was a very average child and over the course of when I was with him, either because of his influence or whatever reason, I became a more studious pupil.

"Although he did things to me that he should not have done he also turned me around.

"He lived with his mum and dad and was single.

"I went to his house a couple of times. I remember his parents and I got the impression they were thinking 'why is he here' when I went round."

Mr Crampton said Jones continued to keep in touch with him after he left Primrose Hill and went to Pudsey Grammar School.

Then aged 12 or 13, Mr Crampton said he continued to receive special treatment from Jones.

"He was the coach of the Airedale and Wharfedale regional team.

"He got me a game in central midfield for them playing and there was no way that I was good enough. I was completely out of my depth for that level.

"Jones also ran a football team in Otley which I played for when I was no longer his pupil.

"He was also working for Bradford City in some sort of scouting role.

"He organised the ball boys and I got to be a ball boy at one of the games."

He described how the gross indecency offence took place after Jones had taken him to play squash at a sports centre in Colton.

"After that we went to his house in Rodley.

"There was no one in and he invited me into his house and we played strip roulette.”

Mr Crampton became uncomfortable with the situation when they were both down to their underwear

"I told him I did not want to go any further.

READ MORE: How West Yorkshire Police inspector hid years of guilt and torment of being sexually abused throughout career

"He then took me down to his bedroom and took my underwear off.

"He was wearing just his underwear at that point.”

Jones then touched him intimately and wanted the boy to do the same to him.

"I said "no" and was clearly very uncomfortable and he did not push it further,” Mr Crampton said. “I was more aware of how wrong it was.

"I think I felt in danger. I think I realised that it could end up being seriously physical. I sensed that and he stopped."

Mr Crampton said he saw less of Jones after that incident

"The last time I saw him was in the early 80s. He had been out jogging and fell and banged his head at the side of the river Wharfe.

"He ended up with brain injuries and it finished his teaching career.

"I went to visit him and he was laying on his bed not able to speak."