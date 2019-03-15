Historic Leeds pub the White Swan set for refurbishment

A history-steeped pub in Leeds city centre is set to be renovated.

Camerons Brewery has applied for planning permission to alter and refurbish parts of the White Swan, parts of which are Grade-II listed.

While the front-of-house interior could be amended, there would be “very little change to the layout and no structural alterations”, planning documents read.

Originally the Swan Inn, the pub in Swan Street was built in 1762.

It is linked with the City Varieties theatre venue, which was renamed to its current title in 1894 following a number of incarnations, including Thornton’s New Music Hall and Fashionable Lounge after first landlord Charles Thornton.

The former Leeds Brewery put has been taken over, but still maintains close ties with the beer-maker and other local producers.

