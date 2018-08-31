Grab an early discount and enter Leeds Abbey Dash 2018

Have your say

A flash sale is now on for this year’s Leeds Abbey Dash race, offering participants a discount on entry.

The Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2018 will see thousands of runners take to the city’s streets on Sunday, November 4 to raise funds that will make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable older people in Yorkshire.

The flash sale will end on September 10 for the popular event, which is now in its 33rd year.

You can take advantage of the offer by using the discount code BK2SCHOOL to get 15 per cent off entry.

A spokesperson said: “The Dash is fast becoming a record-breaking course.

“It’s popular with fun-runners, celebrities and elite athletes alike, and the flat course is known for achieving Personal Bests.

“Last year’s event saw athlete Eilish McColgan break the female 10K course record, completing the course in an impressive 32 minutes and five seconds.

“Age UK is now calling on first-time runners as well as experienced runners to sign up.”

Registration fee for the event is normally £26 (£24 UKA affiliated) but the 15 per cent discount expires at 9am on Monday, September 10.

The Junior Dash is £8 to enter (From ages eight to 14).

All finishers will receive a limited edition Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2018 t-shirt and medal.

The Elite Wheelchair race is also open for registration.

Runners keen to sign up to the Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash should visit www.ageuk.org.uk/dash. For enquiries, email 10k@ageuk.org.uk.