First look at Leeds’ highly-anticipated new retail and leisure destination

Leeds has a new destination for shoppers, food lovers and fun-seekers – The Springs.

The 350,000 sq ft retail and leisure destination at Thorpe Park Leeds will open in October with top high street shops, restaurants and a gym.

A 10-screen Odeon cinema is also due to open on the site early next year.

And getting there couldn’t be easier with a new dedicated bus service for visitors.

The park has been developed by Scarborough International Properties Limited (SIPL) and Legal & General.

“As a business destination, Thorpe Park Leeds has enjoyed tremendous success with over 60 blue chip occupiers employing over 4,500 people already on site,” said Ian Kaye, Estate Manager for The Springs.

“The launch of a new retail and leisure destination at the heart of the development, as a major part of a £162 million phase-two investment, is a real game changer for East Leeds.”

He said The Springs would be a ‘more upbeat, fresh’ development.

A host of top retailers have already been announced including River Island, Next, TK Maxx, Outfit and Boots.

In addition to well-known high street brands, The Springs includes several new concept stores and high-end restaurants.

In August Gino D’Acampo announced he would be opening a new restaurant in the centre.

The 150-seater restaurant will include a coffee and deli bar where guests can eat in or take away from breakfast onwards, a Prosecco bar and an alfresco terrace, complete with games room.

Speaking earlier this year at The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, Gino said: “I’m pleased to confirm I’m expanding my presence in Yorkshire with a fourth restaurant at The Springs, Leeds.

“It’s a truly impressive development combining great stores, restaurants and leisure facilities; I’m looking forward to being at the heart of it and opening my fourth restaurant in this wonderful county.”

For exercise lovers, The Springs also includes a 17,000 sq ft PureGym unit.

Founded in 2008, PureGym is the UK’s leading low-cost gym operator with more than 180 sites.

Duncan Costin, acquisition director at PureGym, said: “We are pleased to agree a deal to open a PureGym at Thorpe Park Leeds.

“Whilst we already have six gyms in Leeds we have identified East Leeds as a key target area where we feel a high-quality fitness centre with low cost monthly membership and no contract tie is currently lacking.”

The Springs is part of the £162 million phase-two redevelopment of Thorpe Park Leeds.

Phase two also includes a further 900,000 sq ft of office accommodation, 300 new homes by Redrow, a 113-acre public park with sports facilities and delivery of the first section of the East Leeds Orbital Road – connecting north and east Leeds to Junction 46 of the M1.

“Thorpe Park Leeds is establishing itself as a true destination where people can, live, work and play,” said Rachel Dickie from Legal & General.

“This milestone of a new retail and leisure offer further brings to life this unique and progressive mixed-use community that we have created in partnership with Scarborough International Properties, and the on-going support of the council, and will contribute hugely to the economic prosperity of the local area, creating new homes, jobs and amenities.”

A grand opening of The Springs is taking place on Saturday, October 13, where visitors will be able to take advantage of special offers, giveaways and free entertainment.

To find out more visit thesprings-leeds.co.uk or keep up to date with the latest news via Facebook and Instagram.