Extent of damage at Leeds city centre Paperchase revealed after fire

Popular stationery shop Paperchase was boarded up in the early hours of Saturday morning after a building fire.

Crews from Leeds and Tadcaster were called to the property at 2.24am on Saturday, January 5, and were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

The city centre Paperchase has been boarded up following a building fire.

No one is thought to have been injured in the fire.

Managers at the store are currently unable to say when the shop will reopen.

They insisted there was no serious damage but the store needs cleaning and the left hand window replacing.

As shown in the video, the window is completely boarded up and there are signs of closure on the shop doors.

People who work in nearby buildings reported that it was cardboard boxes outside the shop's left window that set alight.

This has not been confirmed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have approached Paperchase for comment and will update the story once it has been confirmed.

