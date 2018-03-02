Especially for you! Kylie’s Leeds date tickets on sale

Tickets to see Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue perform in Leeds are set to go on sale today (Friday).

The I Should Be So Lucky and Spinning Around star, who is known for her extravagant visual shows and stage costumes, will hit the road in September and October on a tour in support of her forthcoming new album Golden.

The much-loved star last embarked on a concert stint three years ago with her Kylie Summer 2015 mini-tour across Europe.

The 49-year-old singer’s Golden Tour will kick off at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on September 18.

The tour sees her take centre stage at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on October 4 .It will be her first show in the city.

For more details about how to book tickets, which are priced from £58.20, visit www.firstdirectarena.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.