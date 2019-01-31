Urgent police appeal to trace missing man in Leeds

Police are urgently appealing for help to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Darren McBride, aged 35, from Halton, was last seen at about 6pm yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and dark blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are concerned for Darren’s welfare and we urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since last night or who has any information that could assist us in tracing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 393 of January 31.