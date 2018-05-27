Roadworks in Leeds from May 28

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, May 28

Harehills Road, Harehills: Multi-way signals manned at peak times from Roundhay Road To Beckett until June 10 for minor highways works.

Canada Drive, Rawdon: Road closure full time from Harrogate Road to Canada Crescent until June 5.

Wrenbury Crescent, Cookridge: Road closure from full time from Green Lane To Tinsill Road until June 5.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm near Seacroft Hospital until June 8.

Victoria Road, Hyde Park: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm until June 15 outside new development by Back Ash Grove.

York Street, Leeds: Full time road closure until October 2019.