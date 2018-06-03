Roadworks in Leeds from June 4

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, June 4.

Broad Lane, Bramley: Two-way signals manned from 6.30am to 9.30am and 3.30pm to 7pm from Monday, June 4 until June 12.

Canada Drive, Rawdon: Road closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm from Harrogate Road to Canada Crescent until this Thursday.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm near Seacroft Hospital until this Friday.

Harehills Road, Harehills: Multi-way signals manned at peak times from Roundhay Road To Beckett until June 10.

Victoria Road, Hyde Park: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm until June 15 outside new development by Back Ash Grove.

York Street, Leeds: Full time road closure until October 2019.