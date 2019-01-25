Leeds United set to pay emotional tribute to Toby Nye at Norwich City game

Leeds United have announced plans to pay tribute to brave young fan Toby Nye at their game against Norwich City.

United say they want to make next Saturday’s match at Elland Road a celebration of the six-year-old cancer sufferer’s life.

Leeds’s players will be wearing black armbands while a minute’s applause in honour of Toby will be held before kick-off.

Fans are also being encouraged to leave flowers in his memory at Elland Road’s Billy Bremner statue.

United’s announcement came ahead of Toby’s funeral, which takes place at Cottingley Crematorium this afternoon.

The funeral procession will be leaving the Osmondthorpe youngster’s home at 2.20pm, with the service at Cottingley due to start at 3.40pm.

Leeds supporters have been asked to line the road outside Elland Road’s East Stand as Toby makes his final journey past the ground at around 3.15pm.

All are welcome at the crematorium, with people attending being told to wear “whatever they feel comfortable in” – including football shirts.

Toby was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

He underwent groundbreaking therapy following a £200,000 fundraising campaign but lost his fight for life on January 12.