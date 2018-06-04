Leeds police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Police in Leeds are asking for the public's help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Casey McArdle was last seen at around 10.10pm last night in the Harehills area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning that it is believed she was heading towards the Seacroft area.

Casey was wearing a light pink jumper, dark blue jeans and a blue jacket when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 2244 of June 4.