Leeds fish and chip shop owner suffered serious head injuries in attack by thug

A fish and chip shop owner was left with permanent injuries after being attacked in his business premises by a violent career criminal.

Liam Clough was locked up for seven years over the assault on the victim at the shop in Gipton, Leeds.

WANTED: 30 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

In a separate incident, the 26-year-old thug punched a man in face and bit his hand as he tried to make a citizen’s arrest when he broke into a house.

Clough had been smoking spice when he attacked the fish and chip shop owner on May 7 last year.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said the victim had previously banned Clough from his shop on Coldcotes Circus.

Clough approached the man and asked him if he was still barred before the two men “grappled.”

The prosecutor said Clough pushed or punched the man and he fell backwards and hit his head on the tiled floor of the shop.

He lost consciousness then awoke to find Clough leaning over him.

Mr Ritchie said the victim lost consciousness again until he awoke in hospital.

He spent four days in hospital on a high dependency ward after suffering bruising to his brain.

Mr Ritichie said the victim continues to suffer from dizziness, double vision and vertigo and has sold his business due to his injuries.

Clough was arrested and told police: “I don’t see how I can be arrested. We had a fight and I won.”

Clough carried out a burglary at a house on Brander Road, Gipton, on July 5 after he had been bailed.

He climbed through a bathroom widow before searching the property and taking a laptop device.

A neighbour and a builder who was doing work on his home challenged Clough as he left.

Clough punched the builder twice in the face and bit his hand as the men detained him at the scene.

The bite broke the victim’s skin, causing an infection which needed hospital treatment.

Police took Clough to Elland Road police station where he claimed he felt ill as he had taken spice.

Clough was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and ran off in his bare feet after he was released from his handcuffs so he could use a hand sanitiser.

He was caught nearby. Clough, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing grievous bodily harm, burglary and escaping custody.

Clough has 37 previous convictions for offences including robbery, burglary, assaulting police and breaching anti-social behaviour orders.

Christopher Dunn, mitigating, said Clough was sorry for the injuries he had caused his victims.