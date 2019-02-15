For sale: Leeds’s most glamorous rectory

This old rectory has been given a luxurious new look thanks to a no expense spared refurbishment.

Built in the time of Queen Anne, whose 17th century reign is brought to life in the award-winning film The Favourite, the period gem is also in a prime position in the village of Barwick-in-Elmet, which is just seven miles from Leeds and 17 from York.

With seven bedrooms and a brand new state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool, the Grade II-listed property is on the market with Croft Residential with a £1.65m price tag.

The home’s owners, Estelle Phillips and her husband, fell in love with the property when they first viewed it 15 years ago and were bowled over by its impressive size, spacious enclosed gardens and perfectly proportioned rooms.

“I was pregnant with our first child at the time and thought what a gorgeous big house it was,” says Estelle. Five children later and the family has finally outgrown the house that has been their home since 2004 and are looking to move on.

During their time at the property, the Phillips have created a stylish and contemporary home that remains scrupulously in keeping with the building’s history. The house is thought to have been built in around 1690 for the Duke of Leeds’ chaplain, the Reverend Jordan Tancred, and is full of period features both inside and out.

The dining room filled with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

“We have brought the interior of the house right up to date,” says Estelle. Re-rendering the entire outside of the property as well as repainting, and repairing the main roof have all been substantial projects that will stand the Old Rectory in good stead for future generations.

“It’s really satisfying to know that we’ll be passing on the house in the absolute best condition it can be, with all the work done,” she adds. “We will be sad to leave but it’s time for a new family to love this house and I hope that whoever they are they will be as happy in it as we have been.”

Toby Cockcroft, founder and director of Croft Residential, says: “It’s safe to say that period properties like this one don’t come on the market very often and the Old Rectory really is absolutely spectacular.

“The house is considered to be the finest example of Queen Anne architecture in the area. It has been totally refurbished with exceptional style and looks out onto fantastic, private, south-facing gardens.”

One of the bedrooms

Contact: Croft Residential, tel: 01904 238222, www.croftresidential.co.uk

The Old Rectory, Barwick-in-Elmet, Leeds

Price: £1.65m

croftresidential.co.uk

The kitchen is in keeping with the period property

One of the bedrooms with treetop views