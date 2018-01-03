Diversions as Bridgewater Place in Leeds closed to high-sided vehicles.

Have your say

Roads have closed to high-sided vehicles around Bridgewater Place in Leeds due to strong winds.

Widespread disruption was expected today after the Storm Eleanor swept across the country overnight carrying heavy rain, hail and dramatic thunder and lightning.

Water Lane and Neville Street are reported to be closed.

Delays of upto 16 minutes are occuring on some bus services affected by the closure have been diverted to Meadow Lane and Leeds Bridge.

Those affected include the 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 48, 51,52 and 1/70/PR1/PR2 services

Bridgewater Place is well known for being heavily affected by high winds.

First said that during the closures bus services will divert away from the junction of Victoria Road, Neville Street and Water Lane and Stops Z2, Z3, Z4 & Z5 will not be served.

High winds at Bridgewater Place this morning.

Service 1 northbound (towards Leeds & Holt Park) will divert via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate. It will stop as normal at Clayton Hotel, then Z1 at City Square.

Service 1 southbound (towards Beeston) will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane and Meadow Lane. It will stop as normal at P3 on Park Row, then Vanguard House (near the M621 slip roads).

Service 70 (towards Leeds Dock) will divert in Leeds City Centre stopping at Z1 Bishopgate Street and will not serve Z3 Neville Street or Z6 (Asda House)

Elland Road Park & Ride service PR1 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Temple Green Park & Ride service PR2 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Service X41 will only use stops Y12 (Calverley Street) and P5 (City Square).

All other services will divert inbound via Great Wilson Street (calling at Z6), Meadow Lane and Lower Briggate to the Bus Station, outbound via Call Lane (calling at K15) and Meadow Lane.