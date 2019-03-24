Daughter's tribute to Leeds Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice before Mother's Day

A woman has shared moving memories of her mother's last days as part of a Leeds hospice's fundraising campaign.

Kirsten Carruthers’s mum, Pamela, was cared for and died at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

She is supporting the facility's Mother's Day campaign, which is aiming to raise £10,500 to cover the costs of running all its care service for one day.

Talking about the care she received, Kirsten said: “Mum had been in hospital for five weeks. She was then moved to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

"I will always remember the day she went in as a daunting day. We went down as a family and spoke to the doctor within an hour of getting there.

“For the last five weeks, we hadn’t been sure about anything, but from the moment we walked through the doors of Wheatfields Hospice, everything was laid out to us in the upmost of honesty and we were told what to expect over the coming few days.

“My mum never ate any food at all the few days she was in the hospice, but there was a day when she said she wanted chips and gravy.

Although not on the menu, the cook was more than happy to make these for her. Mum didn’t manage to eat them so my dad helped her out with it.

"We are happy she spent her last few days in Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice where she was safe and where they also looked after and accommodated the rest of our family, allowing us all to feel safe as well."

Money raised through the campaign will help the hospice in Grove Road continue to be here to provide expert medical care as well as emotional support to patients and their families when it matters most.

As part of the campaign people are also invited to share on the hospice’s Twitter and Facebook page their favourite photo with their mum using #meandmum.