Council investigates after cockroach reported at Leeds Red Hot restaurant

Leeds Council launched a food hygiene investigation at Leeds Red Hot restaurant in the Headrow after a cockroach was reported by a customer on Monday.

The restaurant called in a private pest control company and a food hygiene inspector from Leeds Council also visited the site.

Leeds Council's Food & Health Service sent environmental health officers on Wednesday, January 30 after receiving the complaint.

They inspected the kitchen, chiller corridor, pot wash areas, bar, food service, seating area and service and storage.

The inspectors also examined records for pest control and compiled a report.

The Leeds Council report said: "Visit made following a complaint about cockroach allegations at the premises. Inspected all areas, no signs of insect activity noted during the visit.

“Pest control records seen from Ecolabs. Looked at pest control records made today and previous visits. The advised the restaurant to "Follow Ecolabs recommendations RE: repair cladding and block holes which is mentioned in the report.”

Pest control company Ecolabs visited the site on Tuesday, January 30 just before 6am.

The Ecolabs report found that "no insect activity was noted at time of today's visit" in several areas including the bar, carvery servery counter, kitchen, live servery counters and the restaurant wash-up room.

It also stated that "no insect activity was noted" at the main course counter but "additional insect monitors were placed in the counter void area to the hot plate rack and the rice area."

Manager Ash Gabi confirmed that a cockroach was reported by a customer on Monday, January 28 but he stressed that it was not near the food or the kitchen.

He said: “It was near a plate station and not near any food. It was very small and we don’t know where it came as they can sneak it any through nook and cranny and we are in the basement.

“As soon as the complaint came we got our DIY man on the case who came and filled in every crack and we called our pest control company straight away.

“We are dealing with the problem. We do everything we can to ensure everything is safe and we want the public to know then when a does problem occur we will fix things immediately.

“The reports from today’s pest control and Leeds Council inspections showed no sign insect activity so we hope that reassures the public.”

Ecolabs did not recommend any action needed in regards to pests.

A follow-up will be carried out next week, on Monday, February 4 during a previously scheduled routine visit.

Leeds Council said: “A council spokesman confirmed a food hygiene complaint had been received and they were investigating."