Coroner's officers need help finding family of Leeds man who died in Oldham

Coroner's officers are appealing for the public’s help after being unable to trace the family of a Leeds man.

Anthony Keith Smith, 59, passed away at his home address on Osborne Road in Oldham on Sunday, December 9.

Mr Smith, who is originally from the Leeds area, also has links with Staffordshire.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, West Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information about Mr Smith or his family is asked to contact the Greater Manchester Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 8497.

