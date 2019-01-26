Why these romantic Leeds ruins are the perfect snapshot

It was the subject for many a painting by artists during the Romantic movement in the 1700s and even now the moody skies or spring flowers depending what time of year you catch it make Kirkstall Abbey a photographer’s favourite.

Stood at the city centre boundary, Kirkstall Abbey is a Grade I listed building and Scheduled Ancient Monument.

It was built mostly between 1152 and 1182 for Cistercian monks following an agreement with Henry de Lacy, the Lord of the Manor of Pontefract. Of the Cistercian houses, such as Fountains and Rievaulx, Kirkstall is the best preserved. Built in a very plain style, there are remains of the refectory, kitchen, pantry and buttery as well as the abbot’s house/infirmary and a mill pool.

Kirkstall Abbey was surrendered to Henry VIII in 1539 and passed through various families. Much of the stone was removed for re-use such as the steps leading to Leeds Bridge.