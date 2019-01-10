Why former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson will be in Leeds next week

Have your say

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson will be in Leeds next week to promote her new book.

Miss Atkinson will be signing copies of her new book, The Ultimate Body Plan, in the Waterstones bookstore on Albion Street.

The health and fitness book contains 75 healthy recipes and a workout plan designed to help people build a ‘positive mental attitude’ towards fitness.

The actress is best known for starring as Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks and Carly Hope in Emmerdale.

She also appeared in BBC medical drama Casualty as Tamzin Bayle.

She competed in 2017's series of dance show Strictly Coming Dance and was paired with dancer Aljaž Skorjanec.

She missed out on the 'Glitterball' trophy to former Holby City actor Joe McFadden.

The soap star is currently dating Strictly Come Dancing star, Gorka Márquez.

The signing will take place on Tuesday, January 15 and starts at 6 pm.

It is a free event and signings will operate on a first come, first serve basis.

Visitors must have a copy of 'The Ultimate Body Plan' to join the queue.

Copies will be available for purchase on the day.

