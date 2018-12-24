Volunteers on Christmas Eve to serve up 500 free hot meals to the homeless in Leeds city centre

Kind-hearted volunteers are handing out free meals to the homeless in Leeds city centre on Christmas Eve.

Some 500 hot meals will be given out to vulnerable people living on the streets, and those in need, from 4pm today (Monday).

The act of charity is being led by Simon James, who has raised money for the meals through his Leeds-based Trade With Passion company.

The food is being served up by MyLahore, the Indian restaurant and takeaway chain, which has also contributed to the costs.

It will be distributed throughout the evening by Mr James, from a van parked at the side of the Queen's Hotel, off Bishopgate Street in the city centre, in the lay-by after exiting the Dark Arches.

Chocolates, tea and coffee will also be given to those in need.

Mr James, from Leeds, told the YEP: "We are going to be there until we have given out all of the meals that we have.

"I want to give something back and help the homeless who are having a difficult time."

He said helping vulnerable people was especially important during the festive period.

Mr James added that his company is now in the process of organising a similar monthly event throughout the new year, to help the homeless in Leeds.