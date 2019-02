Leeds city centre has changed a lot in the past ten years. We've seen the completion of the Trinity Centre, transformation of the Northern Quarter and the opening of the new Victoria Quarter.

Take a look at how Leeds city centre has transformed over the last decade according to the latest street views on Google.

Albion Place in 2017

Boar Lane in 2008

Boar Lane in 2018

Albion Street in 2008

Albion Street in 2016

Briggate in 2008

Briggate in 2018

Call Lane in 2008

Call Lane in 2017