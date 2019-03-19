This is how Kitty Cafe will spend £2,000 of public donations after Leeds break-in

Staff at Kitty Cafe in Leeds have revealed the amount of money well-wishers have donated since a devastating burglary at the business.

Cat lovers from as far away as Texas have responded to a Justgiving appeal to replace the money stolen by a thief who broke into the cafe on Kirkgate last week while the resident felines were asleep in their secure cattery.

Kitty Cafe

The burglar took a donations box and staff tips, as well as causing thousands of pounds' worth of damage to the reception area. None of the cats were harmed.

Staff posted photos online of the suspected thief, who was caught on CCTV after smashing a window to enter the premises.

The appeal has now raised £2,000 in donations to help the business, which opened in December 2017 and which is home to around 35 cats who are available for adoption, get back on its paws.

An update posted on Kitty Cafe's Facebook page read:-

"We are so proud to be part of this community of outpouring of love and support even from as far away as Dallas, Texas! The constant stream of love and support gave us the determination and energy to not let this dampen our Kitty Cafe spirit.

"We have currently raised over £2,000 and are unbelievably grateful, it is well over what we hoped. We will take out what we think was in the boxes and reimburse that, treat the staff for their efforts, replace all of the damaged cat toys (which was most of them as they are stored in reception) and of course buy some extra treats for the kitties. The rest will be donated directly to a few local Leeds cat rescues I know who will benefit massively from this money."