The nine long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten

Sticky carpets, dodgy music and questionable dance partners - what’s not to miss about some of the big players in the gone-but-not-forgotten Leeds night life scene?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane as we take a look at just nine of the lost Leeds nightclubs of yesteryear:

1. Mister Craig's

Located on New Briggate, it was Peter Stringfellow's attempt to bring some London sophistication to the city circa 1992.
2. Town and Country Club

The much-missed T&C was a high-calibre hot spot for live music and club nights, and was home to the Love Train night.
3. Casa Loco

This was the nightspot you visited after the nightclub playing hard house music until it was shut down in 2004,
4. Majestyk

It was the cheesy, colourful nightclub night we all loved to hate. It closed for the final time in 2006.
