The Leeds city centre yard pubs you must visit Part of the allure of Leeds comes from its alleyways, yards and ginnels. Many in the city centre hide time-honoured drinking dens: 1. Whitelocks, Turk's Head Yard Whitelock's celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2015 and is today as vibrant as it ever was. 2. Angel Inn, Briggate Like something from a Sherlock Holmes novel, this slip of a Leeds pub is deceptive in appearance. The yard out the back manages to squeeze in plenty of tables 3. Granary Wharf/Dark Arches An ongoing success story for Leeds. Ever since its rejuvenation, businesses have almost fallen over themselves to secure a tenure in what has to be one of the most exciting areas of the city. 4. The Packhorse, Briggate The Packhorse can trace its history back to 1615, which by most counts makes it the oldest pub in Leeds city centre, eclipsing Whitelock's by a not insignificant 100 years (even though the latter often claims to be the oldest).