The Leeds city centre yard pubs you must visit

Part of the allure of Leeds comes from its alleyways, yards and ginnels.

Many in the city centre hide time-honoured drinking dens:

Whitelock's celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2015 and is today as vibrant as it ever was.

1. Whitelocks, Turk's Head Yard

Whitelock's celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2015 and is today as vibrant as it ever was.
Like something from a Sherlock Holmes novel, this slip of a Leeds pub is deceptive in appearance. The yard out the back manages to squeeze in plenty of tables

2. Angel Inn, Briggate

Like something from a Sherlock Holmes novel, this slip of a Leeds pub is deceptive in appearance. The yard out the back manages to squeeze in plenty of tables
An ongoing success story for Leeds. Ever since its rejuvenation, businesses have almost fallen over themselves to secure a tenure in what has to be one of the most exciting areas of the city.

3. Granary Wharf/Dark Arches

An ongoing success story for Leeds. Ever since its rejuvenation, businesses have almost fallen over themselves to secure a tenure in what has to be one of the most exciting areas of the city.
The Packhorse can trace its history back to 1615, which by most counts makes it the oldest pub in Leeds city centre, eclipsing Whitelock's by a not insignificant 100 years (even though the latter often claims to be the oldest).

4. The Packhorse, Briggate

The Packhorse can trace its history back to 1615, which by most counts makes it the oldest pub in Leeds city centre, eclipsing Whitelock's by a not insignificant 100 years (even though the latter often claims to be the oldest).
